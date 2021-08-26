Sponsored Content
Lithuania and Austria Support New Sanctions against Belarus
Lithuania and Austria have indicated that they are in favor of putting new sanctions on Belarus in response to the significant increase in illegal border crossings on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė hosted their Austrian counterparts Alexander Schallenberg and Karl Nehammer at the border to discuss the ongoing situation.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "I can assure you of one thing–we will not let up in our commitment to a free, open, and independent Belarus." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ravaika Ruslan (CC BY-SA 4.0 )
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė hosted their Austrian counterparts Alexander Schallenberg and Karl Nehammer in the Lithuanian capital for working talks. …
