Founding Event of the Crimea Platform: "Destabilization of Ukraine weakens the security of us all"
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 15:42 ♦ (Vindobona)
Amid talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shymal on the eve of Ukrainian Independence Day, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said International law is and remains a red line that must not be crossed.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met for developing talks in Kiev. / Picture: © Ukrainian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org
On the eve of Ukrainian Independence Day, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attended the founding event of the Crimea Platform and met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for developing talks in Kiev. On the sidelines of the founding event, he held bilateral talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu as well as his counterparts from Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoglu, from Northern…
