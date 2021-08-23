Sponsored Content
Ukrainian-Austrian Solidarity: Schallenberg Attends Inaugural Summit of Crimea Platform and Delivers Vaccines
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hosted Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg in Kiev for working talks. Schallenberg also attended the founding event of the Crimea Platform, which aims to reverse the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Russia, and he delivered a shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines to aid Ukraine in the COVID-19 pandemic fight.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "We cannot draw a line under the pandemic in Austria yet, nor will we be able to do this if the people in our immediate European neighborhood are not vaccinated." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gencat / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The purpose of Schallenberg’s trip was to attend the founding event of the Crimea Platform and to meet with the Ukrainian Prime Minister for working talks, among other things. …
