Sponsored Content
Russian-Austrian Relations: What is the Sochi Dialogue?
Organizations › Other ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:32 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The establishment of the Russian-Austrian civil society forum "Sochi Dialogue" dates back to an initiative by Vladimir Putin and Sebastian Kurz in February 2018. The forum's mission is to promote the exchange of views and ideas. What is the status quo?
Sochi Dialogue (Sotschi Dialog): The establishment of the dialogue platform reflects the interests of both countries in closer exchange and expansion of bilateral relations. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
The Sochi Dialogue is a Russian-Austrian civil society forum that aims to strengthen bilateral relations and civil society exchanges between Russia and Austria as a regular meeting platform for discussion and debate on current civil society issues and developments. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Putin in Exchange with Austrian News Agency: "I Want to Present Myself as a Hospitable Host" (June 29)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Vladislav Panchenko, Vladimir Putin, Viktor Blazheev, Ursula Fahringer, Stefan Karner, Sochi Dialogue Russian Austrian Forum, Sochi, Sergey Proskurin, Sergey Lavrov, Sergei Roldugin, Sabine Haag, Russian Embassy in Vienna, Russia, Richard Schenz, Petr Aven, Michail Gusman, Marina Loshak, Maria Petrova, Margot Klestil Loeffler, Karlheinz Kopf, Karin Kneissl, Hubert Bertsch, Helga Rabl-Stadler, Hannes Androsch, Franz Schausberger, Christoph Leitl, Andrej Fursenko, Andreas Mailath-Pokorny, Andrei Kuzyaew, Andrei Rudskoi, Alexander Van der Bellen, Wolfgang Brandstetter
Sponsored Content