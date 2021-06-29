Putin in Exchange with Austrian News Agency: "I Want to Present Myself as a Hospitable Host"

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 21:20 ♦ (Vindobona)

Russian President Vladimir Putin answered APA CEO, Dr. Clemens Pig's questions about Austria-Russia relations, Belarus, freedom of movement, and freedom of information at the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin tells Austrian reporter, “I assure you that you are overestimating my influence.” / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации (http://en.kremlin.ru/) [CC BY 3.0]

Russian President Vladimir Putin fielded questions from international press agencies during the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

CEO of the Austrian Press Agency (APA) Dr. Clemens Pig questioned the President about the current status of Russia-Austria relations amidst Russia’s deteriorating relations with other EU nations. He also asked about the cancellation of an Austrian Airlines flight to Moscow on May 27 and whether he could use his influence in Belarus to ensure freedom of movement. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Schallenberg and EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Sanctions Against Belarus (June 22)
Russia's and Austria's Health Minister Discuss Covid-19 Situation (December 4, 2020)
United States and Russia Continue Disarmament Talks in Vienna (August 17, 2020)
Read More
Vladimir Putin, Sankt Petersburg International Economic Forum, Saint Petersburg, Russia, Evo Morales, Clemens Pig, Belarus, AUA Austrian Airlines, Alexander Lukashenko
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter