Russia's and Austria's Health Minister Discuss Covid-19 Situation

Michail Muraschko, Russia's Minister for Health, and his Austrian counterpart, Rudolf Anschober, met virtually to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has had far-reaching effects on both countries. As a result of the meeting, the ministers agreed on the establishment of Covid-19 related working groups.

The Russian and Austrian Ministers for Health have met virtually to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

On behalf of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the Russian Minister of Health, Michail Muraschko, and his Austrian counterpart Rudolf Anschober met virtually in the format of a video conference. …

