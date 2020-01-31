Russian Embassy: Economic Networking Russia and Austria

160 WdF members enjoyed the very special atmosphere of the Russian Embassy in Vienna (Nassaupalais - Palais Simon Vienna) and immersed themselves in the Russian ambience. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / www.rusemb.at [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

The Regional Chairman of the Wirtschaftsforum der Führungskräfte (WdF) in Vienna, Viktor Wagner, together with his colleagues on the Board of Directors, invited to the traditional New Year's reception at the Russian Embassy.

More than 160 WdF members enjoyed this very special atmosphere and immersed themselves in the Russian ambience and networked comfortably and in the best of moods through the evening with typical local culinary delicacies.

The executives toasted together to a successful year 2020 and also tasted one or the other vodka.

H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Austria, was pleased in his speech about new contacts with representatives of the Austrian economy or to further deepen and improve existing ones.

Ambassador Ljubinskij's greetings to the participants of the WdF were as follows:

"Dear Sir or Madam,

I am pleased to welcome the WdF Executives for the first time in the historic premises of the Russian Embassy in Vienna.

Today we are happy to take the opportunity to establish new contacts with representatives of the Austrian economy who are interested in our country, or to broaden and deepen already existing ones.

Relations between Russia and Austria are always developing positively. In spite of the sanctions introduced against Russia by the EU (of which actually all are already tired), our states continue to cooperate intensively.

As the latest statistical data show, the bilateral turnover within 11 months of 2019 has reached 5.63 billion US dollars and can also beat the record of 2018 overall.

Mutual investments are also increasing: from Austria to Russia - approx. USD 6.5 billion, from Russia to Austria - approx. USD 26.7 billion.

Large projects in the energy industry and infrastructure are being implemented.

I am confident that this joint work will now be continued with further vigour with the constitution of the new Austrian Federal Government and, just yesterday, the new government in Moscow.

We are moving forward together with great confidence in the development and strengthening of bilateral relations in various areas, the implementation of the planned mutually beneficial projects, the promotion of new future-oriented plans, and especially youth exchanges.

Also within the new very important platform of the social forum "Sochi Dialogue Russian Austrian Forum", which was founded in May 2019.

I would also like to mention briefly that the Presidents of our countries took part in the Holocaust memorial events in Israel. So the political and social contacts are developing further.

You too are welcome to participate in our joint events - the door of the Russian Embassy is open for discussion of all interesting and useful initiatives!"

Among a number of international events, according to the Embassy, the following two events attracted special attention:

In 1961 a meeting took place between the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, and the US President John F. Kennedy. In 1979 the negotiations between General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev and the US President Jimmy Carter ended with the signing of the SALT 2 treaty.

The WdF regional chairman thanked the ambassador for his hospitality and encouraged the WdF members to do what helps the economy and is necessary: to establish contacts.

WdF national chairman Andreas Zakostelsky was also pleased about the many participants and pointed out the activities of the WdF in his short speech and wished all present a wonderful evening.

Sources:

Wirtschaftsforum der Führungskräfte (WdF)

Russian Embassy in Vienna