Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Russian Embassy Vienna

Palais Simon, Palais Nassau, Russian Embassy in Vienna - The building at Reisnerstrasse 45-47 in 1030 Vienna has an incredible history. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / www.rusemb.at [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

Today's Russian Embassy in Vienna was built between 1872 and 1873 according to plans by the famous architect Alois Wurm-Arnkreuz for the Jew Israel Simon, who had been driven out of Hanover.

Israel Simon was the banker of the last king of Hanover, George V, and at that time one of the richest men in the Kingdom of Hanover.

For political reasons both had to leave Hanover and settled in Vienna.

Simon founded another bank in Vienna and had his palace built in the style of the Viennese Neo-Renaissance.

Already after a short time, in 1874, the palace became the property of the Duke of Nassau (Palais Nassau).

In 1891 the building was acquired by the then Russian ambassador, Prince Aleksej Lobanow-Rostowskij, for Russian embassy purposes.

Since that time the palace has housed the Russian and Soviet diplomatic missions in Austria.

Since 1899, the Russian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Nicholas (today the Metropolitan Cathedral of Austria) was consecrated on the embassy grounds.

In 1910 the ambassador was recalled, and from 1914 to 1917 Russia and Austria were at war, until the February Revolution and the October Revolution ended Russia's war commitment.

It was not until 1924, after long negotiations, that Austria and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations and the Palais again became an embassy.

In 1938 the mission was dissolved once again after Austria's annexation to Nazi Germany.

In the years of the Second World War, the building first housed a residential community of the Hitler Youth and later the Japanese Consulate General.

The palace was severely damaged by two bomb hits during the Second World War.

After the invasion of the Red Army in April 1945, the building was again used as an embassy.

Among a number of international events, according to the Embassy, the following two events attracted special attention:

In 1961 a meeting took place between the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, and the US President John F. Kennedy. In 1979 the negotiations between General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev and the US President Jimmy Carter ended with the signing of the SALT 2 treaty.

The Russian Embassy currently comprises the following five sections: