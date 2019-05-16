Russia Expands Network in Upper Austria

The Russian Ambassador Dmitrij Ljubinskij, Backaldrin Managing Director Wolfgang Mayer and Upper Austrian Governor Thomas Stelzer at the ceremony. / Picture: © backaldrin International The Kornspitz Company / Fotocredit: ROLAND PELZL

"We have had close ties with Russia for years and maintain good economic cooperation. It is a great honour for me to be able to work in this function for the largest country in the world", says Wolfgang Mayer and wants to further expand and strengthen the good relations with Russia.

Wolfgang Mayer is Managing Director for Corporate Communications, Marketing and Sponsoring at Backaldrin. The consulate is also located there.

During the ceremony the Russian ambassador, H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij, officially handed over the appointment decree, a Russian flag and a picture of the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"Russia and Austria have a long history and friendship. Especially Austria's strong economy and its comprehensive cultural offerings offer many points of contact," says the Russian ambassador.

Backaldrin has been in business in Russia since 1995. In 2007 a House of Bread was opened in Moscow and since 2017 Backaldrin has also been operating a production facility near Moscow.

The consulate office was opened with numerous prominent guests from politics and business.

Among them were Governor Thomas Stelzer, Christine Haberlander, Markus Achleitner, Günther Steinkellner as well as the Mayor of Linz Klaus Luger and the President of Austrian Football Leo Windner, Provincial Police Director Andreas Pilsl and Cultural Manager Hans-Joachim Frey.

The Russian jazz legend Igor Butman, a close confidant of Vladimir Putin, surprised the many guests with his skills.

The subsequent Russian buffet strengthened and deepened the Austrian-Russian friendship.

Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation

Kornspitzstraße 1

4481 Asten bei Linz

Phone:(+43/ (0)) 7224 8821 286

Fax:(+43/ (0)) 7224 8821 213

E-Mail: office(at)rus-konsulat.at

Website: www.rus-konsulat.at

Opening hours:

Monday - Friday, 08:00 - 12:00 o'clock by appointment only.

About Ing. Mag. Wolfgang Mayer

Wolfgang Mayer has been a member of the Executive Board of "backaldrin International - The Kornspitz Company" since 2013.

He is responsible for corporate communications and marketing agendas in the international family business, which serves the bakery and confectionery industry in more than 100 countries worldwide.

He is also the company spokesman.

The company now comprises 18 subsidiaries, 7 production sites and two joint ventures in 18 countries.

Through his commitment in Russia, particularly in the course of the opening of the newest production facility near Moscow in 2017, the Russian Federation honoured Mayer with the appointment of Honorary Consul.

Education

HTL Steyr with focus on computer science 1996 - 2008 Johannes Kepler University Linz: Degree in Business Administration 2003 - 2004 Antwerp Business School: Strategic Management and International Marketing Management

Career history

1998 - 2005 Publishing Director of OÖ Media Data GmbH

2003 - 2005 Member of the Supervisory Board of Austria Press Agency

2005 - 2008 Managing Director OÖ Rundschau GmbH

2008 - 2009 Senior Consultant Business Development ePunkt Internet Recruiting GmbH

2009 - 2011 International Public Relations at backaldrin International The Kornspitz GmbH

Since 2011 - company spokesman and head of corporate communications at backaldrin

Since 2013 member of the management and authorized signatory of backaldrin

Since 2019 appointment as Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Upper Austria

Further information is available at: https://www.rus-konsulat.at