The Ambassadors of the Four Allied Powers in the Austrian Federal Chancellery

Published: May 13, 2019; 09:22 · (Vindobona)

On the occasion of the "Liberation" Day of Austria from National Socialism by the Allies in 1945 and the end of the Second World War (Victory in Europe Day), Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz received the four ambassadors of the USA (Trevor Traina), Great Britain (Leigh Turner), France (representative of Francois Marcel Michel Saint-Paul) and Russia (Dmitrij Ljubinskij) at the Federal Chancellery.

The Ambassadors of the Four Allied Powers in the Austrian Federal Chancellery with Sebastian Kurz / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

In addition to historical documents and photographs, the 1955 State Treaty was also remembered.

The Second World War in Europe ended with the ratification of the document of unconditional surrender of the Wehrmacht in Berlin-Karlshorst. (Day of Liberation and V-E-Day / Victory in Europe Day).

The date also marks the liberation from National Socialism. It took place in…

