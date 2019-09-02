Sponsored
Meet the Russian Ambassador to Austria: H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij
Published: September 2, 2019; 19:37 · (Vindobona)
H.E. Mr. Dmitrij Ljubinskij (born 1967) is a Russian career diplomat from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, who worked for almost 10 years at the Russian Embassy in Germany and has held the office of Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Austria since 2015.
Dmitrij Ljubinskij, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Austria, with the President of the Austrian National Council (right). / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner
The CV of H.E. Mr. Dmitrij Ljubinskij is impressive and includes the following achievements.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|December 1, 1967
|Education:
|1989
|Graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO); Faculty of International Economic Relations
|Career History:
|Since 1989
|In the diplomatic service
|1989 - 1996
|Worked in the central apparatus of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|1996 - 2000
|Counsellor at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Federal Republic of Germany (Bonn/Berlin).
|2000 - 2005
|Deputy Director of the Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, responsible for Russian-German relations
|2005 - 2008
|Envoy of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Austria
|2008 - 2010
|Deputy Head of Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
|2010 - 2015
|Director of the 3rd European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
|Since August 2015
|Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Austria
|Languages:
|Russian, German, English
|Family Status:
|Married, 2 daughters, born 1992 and 2002
The Russian Ambassador to Austria is in charge for following five sections of the Russian Embassy:
- Consular Section of the Embassy of the Russian Federation (Vienna 4, Reisnerstraße 45-47)
- Department of the Defence Attaché (Vienna 4, Reisnerstraße 45-47)
- Trade Department of the Embassy of the Russian Federation (Vienna 4, Argentinierstraße 25-27)
- Cultural Institute of the Russian Federation (Vienna 4, Brahmsplatz 8)
- Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations in Vienna (UNO, UNIDO, CTBTO, IAEA; Vienna 22, Archduke Karl-Straße 182)
Source:
Russian Embassy in Vienna: https://austria.mid.ru/de/botschaft/botschafter/
