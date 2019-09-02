Meet the Russian Ambassador to Austria: H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij

Dmitrij Ljubinskij, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Austria, with the President of the Austrian National Council (right). / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

The CV of H.E. Mr. Dmitrij Ljubinskij is impressive and includes the following achievements.

Curriculum Vitae:

Date of Birth: December 1, 1967 Education:

1989

Graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO); Faculty of International Economic Relations

Career History:

Since 1989 In the diplomatic service

1989 - 1996 Worked in the central apparatus of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

1996 - 2000 Counsellor at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Federal Republic of Germany (Bonn/Berlin).

2000 - 2005 Deputy Director of the Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, responsible for Russian-German relations

2005 - 2008 Envoy of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Austria

2008 - 2010 Deputy Head of Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

2010 - 2015 Director of the 3rd European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Since August 2015 Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Austria

Languages: Russian, German, English Family Status: Married, 2 daughters, born 1992 and 2002



The Russian Ambassador to Austria is in charge for following five sections of the Russian Embassy:

Consular Section of the Embassy of the Russian Federation (Vienna 4, Reisnerstraße 45-47) Department of the Defence Attaché (Vienna 4, Reisnerstraße 45-47) Trade Department of the Embassy of the Russian Federation (Vienna 4, Argentinierstraße 25-27) Cultural Institute of the Russian Federation (Vienna 4, Brahmsplatz 8) Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations in Vienna (UNO, UNIDO, CTBTO, IAEA; Vienna 22, Archduke Karl-Straße 182)

Source:

Russian Embassy in Vienna: https://austria.mid.ru/de/botschaft/botschafter/