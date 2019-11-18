Sponsored
Schallenberg in St. Petersburg: Art, Culture and Human Rights
Published: November 18, 2019; 14:57 · (Vindobona)
Alexander Schallenberg travelled to Saint Petersburg to sign a declaration with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinsky on the programme of the "Year of Literature and Theatre Austria".
"Art and culture are no longer bound to borders, interculturality is part of the self-image of contemporary artists," says Schallenberg.
Russia and Austria have had a close cultural relationship for years. "The continuation of this active and successful dialogue in the field of culture is an important component of our bilateral relations," Schallenberg said.
