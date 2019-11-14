Ukraine: Schallenberg Meets New Ukrainian Foreign Minister Prystaiko

The new Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko and Alexander Schallenberg during the laying of the wreath on the wall of memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine in Kiev. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Dragan Tatic / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

"The excellent relationship between Austria and Ukraine has developed very dynamically, especially since our OSCE Chairmanship in 2017," Schallenberg confirmed.

This is reflected above all in the ongoing support in the humanitarian field and the very good economic relations.

On the first day of his visit to Ukraine, the Foreign Minister met representatives of civil society.

The current reforms in the judiciary and the rule of law are central to the further intensification of relations with the European Union and to the further expansion of trade within the Free Trade Area.

In addition, Schallenberg, together with the OSCE Special Representative for Ukraine, visited Bot. Martin Sajdik, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine. The Mission was established by the OSCE in 2014 to facilitate local dialogue between the parties to the conflict, Russia and Ukraine. Austria fully supports the Mission.

On the second day of his visit to Ukraine, Schallenberg met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko for talks.

Vadym Prystaiko is a Ukrainian diplomat and politician. Prystajko has been Deputy Foreign Minister since 2014 and Foreign Minister of Ukraine since 29 August 2019.

A wreath-laying ceremony on the wall of remembrance of the fallen defenders of Ukraine followed.

Schallenberg stressed the importance of the Minsk Agreement in the Ukrainian conflict and also spoke about the recent unbundling of troops in the conflict area. "One has the feeling that there are also great expectations within the country and that there is a certain wind of change in the air."

The visit to Ukraine ended with a discussion with President Volodymyr Selenskyj, in which Alexander Schallenberg reiterated Austria's active support for the peace process in Eastern Ukraine within the framework of the OSCE's work.



