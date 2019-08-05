Meet the New Resident Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna

Ms. Mary Alice Hayward, Acting Director General and Head of the Department of Management welcomed HE Mr. Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk in Vienna. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma (CC BY 2.0)

The new Permanent Representative of Ukraineto the United Nations (Vienna) and to the IAEA, Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov and to Ms. Mary Alice Hayward, Acting Director General and Head of the Department of Management at the IAEA on 23 July 2019.

During his career, Mr. Tsymbaliuk, has served in various capacities, among them:

Deputy Director-General, Department for International Organizations, (Head of the OSCE Division), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2019);

First Deputy Head of the Directorate of Strategic Planning and Operational Support of the Administration of the President of Ukraine (2018- 2019);

Ambassador to Tanzania (2016-2018);

Ambassador to Kenya, Rwanda and the Comoros and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Nairobi (2015-2018);

Deputy Director-General of the Secretariat of the Minister for Foreign Affairs - Head of the Multilateral Cooperation Division (2014-2015);

Deputy Head of Ukraine's OSCE Chairmanship Task Force and Deputy Director-General of the Secretariat of the Minister for Foreign Affairs (2012-2013);

Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (2010-2012);

Counsellor, Permanent Mission to the United Nations (2008-2010);

Head of Division, Territorial Department dealing with Russian Federation and CIS issues, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2006-2008);

First Secretary, Counsellor, Delegation of Ukraine to the OSCE, Vienna (2002-2006);

First Secretary, Counsellor, Department for Policy Planning and Analysis, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1999-2002);

Second Secretary, Embassy in Finland (1996-1999);

Attaché, Third Secretary, Second Secretary, Secretariat of the Minister for Foreign Affairs (1994-1996);

Attaché, Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1993-1994).

Mr. Tsymbaliuk holds a Master's Degree in German Language Education from the Kyiv National Linguistics University and a Master's Degree in History from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

He is married and has one child.

Sources: IAEA, UN United Nations