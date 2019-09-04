Cultural Policy is a Cornerstone of Austrian Soft Power

The Austrian intercultural network consists of 30 cultural forums, 89 embassies and consulates general, 65 Austrian libraries, 10 Austrian institutes for language mediation and two science and technology offices in Beijing and Washington D.C.. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

In 2018, the Foreign Ministry organised a total of 6,883 cultural events at 2,501 locations in cooperation with 6,165 project partners abroad and 9,383 scientists and artists from Austria.

The latest priority programme, entitled "The Art of Encounter", is devoted to dialogue in international relations.

"Art, culture and science shape Austria's image in the world. International cultural policy is therefore an integral part of our foreign policy. Art and culture are not only essential components of Austrian identity. They are also elementary components of our international perception," said Federal Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Abroad, one experiences how strongly "our country is perceived as a cultural nation". "Culture is a central element of Austria's soft power. Cultural policy must be an integral part of a well-understood foreign policy," emphasised the Federal Minister.

International cultural policy is an indispensable cornerstone and a supporting element of Austrian foreign policy: "It thrives on a lively, innovative and high-profile Austrian art and cultural scene. In doing so, it draws on Austria's rich cultural creativity".

In times in which much is in flux and in which self-reflection and self-doubt seem to be the predominant feelings in our societies, culture remains our unifying constant: "It is the physical and ideal place for the encounter of exchange and self-assurance. Against this background, the task for international culture will become even more important in the years to come".

Alexander Schallenberg was pleased about the successful and intensive year for Austrian foreign culture last year and referred to the network, which consists of 30 cultural forums, 89 embassies and consulates general, 65 Austrian libraries, 10 Austrian institutes for language mediation and two science and technology offices in Beijing and Washington D.C..

Following the presentation of the numerous programmes and projects in the fields of music, literature, film and art, the "Meeting Point International Culture" offered the opportunity to network Austrian artists and scientists with the heads of the Austrian Cultural Forums, Embassies and Consulates General.

In 2019, the Foreign Ministry will devote itself above all to the Cultural Year with Ukraine and the anniversaries of bilateral relations with Thailand, Japan and India. In order to intensify the ongoing networking of Austrian artists, cultural workers and scientists, a scientific concept for cultural relations abroad was developed which describes the instruments of scientific diplomacy and summarises scientific cooperation.

The evening was artistically accompanied by the "Neue Wiener Stimmen", the youth choir of Jeunesse.