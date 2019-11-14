Extradition of oligarch Dmytro Firtash to United States of America remains "suspended". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Authorized Ukrainian TV channel «Inter» Youtube stream [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

According to the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) and the Ukrinform agency, Schallenberg has countered the impression that Austria is using delaying tactics in the Dmytro Firtash (Dmitri Firtash) extradition case. Rather, Firtash and his lawyers are delaying the trial, Schallenberg said according to ORF.

Furthermore, the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation ORF quotes that Schallenberg said: "As far as the Austrian side is concerned, the Ministry of Justice has already made the corresponding decision on the extradition of Mr. Firtash, but Firtash and his lawyers delay the trial and insist on a review of the case".

The BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, told the Austrian Press Agency that the extradition was "suspended" until the end of the proceedings, because before the authorities could decide, the court proceedings had to be concluded. "The Minister stated that the Ministry of Justice had agreed to the extradition in July and that the lawyers of Firtash had subsequently filed a petition for reopening the case. Because before the authorities decide, the trial must be completed."

On the basis of a US arrest warrant on suspicion of bribery and membership of a criminal organisation, Firtash was arrested in Vienna in 2014.

Against a deposit of 125 million Euros - the highest deposit in Austrian legal history - Firtash was released again, but had to stay in Austria.

The court in Vienna contradicted the extradition request of the USA in 2015 and stated that the trial was "also politically motivated" and that certain documents on central issues had not been submitted by the US.

The US government demands his extradition from Austria. Firtash is accused of having paid almost 20 million US dollars in bribes via US banks to officials in India in connection with a titanium mining project, which he denies.

The US public prosecutor's office filed a complaint against the decision of the Austrian public prosecutor's office.

In February 2017, the Vienna Higher Regional Court (OLG) declared the extradition to the USA admissible.

Firtash was arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by Spain.

According to the Spanish judiciary, he allegedly laundered money through real estate transactions and restaurants. However, in December 2017, the Vienna Higher Regional Court (OLG) did not grant the Spanish extradition request.

According to a decision of the Supreme Court (OGH) in June 2019, Firtash can be extradited to the USA. The court confirmed the decision of the Vienna Higher Regional Court from 2017.

Although the responsible Minister of Justice has agreed to the extradition, Firtash may remain in Austria as - mentioned above - the resumption application submitted by the defence is granted suspensive effect.