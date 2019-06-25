Sponsored
Oligarch Firtash May Be Extradited to the USA

Published: June 25, 2019; 19:58 · (Vindobona)

The Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash may be extradited from Austria to the USA. The Supreme Court of Justice of Austria (OGH) confirmed a corresponding ruling of the Vienna Higher Regional Court (OLG) and dismissed both a nullity appeal of the General Procurator's Office and a renewal application by Firtash's defense counsel. The decision as to whether Firtash will actually be extradited lies now with the new Austrian Minister of Justice, Clemens Jabloner.

