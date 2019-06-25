Sponsored
Oligarch Firtash May Be Extradited to the USA
The Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash may be extradited from Austria to the USA. The Supreme Court of Justice of Austria (OGH) confirmed a corresponding ruling of the Vienna Higher Regional Court (OLG) and dismissed both a nullity appeal of the General Procurator's Office and a renewal application by Firtash's defense counsel. The decision as to whether Firtash will actually be extradited lies now with the new Austrian Minister of Justice, Clemens Jabloner.
