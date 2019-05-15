Putin and Van der Bellen Open Sochi Dialogue Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen gave speeches in Sochi during the opening ceremony of the Sochi Dialogue Russian Austrian Forum. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

Relations between Russia and Austria are regarded as good, despite the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula five years ago in violation of international law and subsequent EU sanctions against Russia.

Even the Russian espionage incident in the Austrian armed forces in November last year apparently did not damage relations.

Following the example of bilateral dialogue forums such as those with Germany and France, a contact format has been prepared between Austria and Russia since last year, which has been given the name Sochi Dialogue.

In March, Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov pre-negotiated and signed a corresponding statement on setting up the Sochi Dialogue Forum.

"The Sochi Dialogue is ideally suited to overcome the widespread speechlessness, to build bridges and to contribute to confidence building through mutual understanding", emphasised Karin Kneissl on the occasion of the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Sochi Dialogue on 12 March in Moscow.

The aim of this bilateral dialogue forum - similar to the German-Russian St. Petersburg Dialogue and the French-Russian Dialogue de Trianon - is to promote civil society contacts between the two countries in the fields of business, culture, science and sport.

Today the bilateral dialogue forum was finally opened by the two heads of state Vladimir Putin and Alexander Van der Bellen.

"Austria is committed to the unity of the EU and fully supports the common positions of the EU. At the same time the dialogue with Russia is important, not least in order to work out common solutions. During my visit to Sochi, we will launch the Sochi Dialogue between representatives of businesses, arts, sports and other areas of the so-called civil society," Van der Bellen said.

Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl also accompanied the Federal President to attend the constituent meeting of the Steering Committee.

The newly constituted Steering Committee, a committee of ten members each under Austrian-Russian co-chairmanship, is intended to strengthen existing networks, develop new concepts and ideas for concrete projects, with the first projects to be implemented as early as 2019.

The co-chair is held by Christoph Leitl, Honorary President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, and Andrei Fursenko, Advisor to the President, who, along with other members of the Steering Committee, also took part in the opening event of the Sochi Dialogue.

On the occasion of the trip to Russia, Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov also signed a joint declaration on the implementation of a Year of Literature and Theatre in the 2020/2021 season.