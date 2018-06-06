Sponsored
Putin's Austria Visit: Extension of Gazprom Gas Supply Contract until 2040

Published: Yesterday; 10:50 · (Vindobona)

OMV has formally confirmed the extension of the gas supply contract with Russia's Gazprom on the occasion of the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Austria by the two CEOs Alexey Miller and Rainer Seele.

Vladimir Putin and Sebastian Kurz witness the signing of the agreement by Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom and Rainer Seele, Chairman of OMV / Picture: © OMV Aktiengesellschaft

At a joint press conference to mark the 50th anniversary of Russian gas supplies to Austria, Putin mentioned that Russia supplied Austria reliably and stably during this period.

This was also confirmed by former OMV CEO Richard Schenz in the news programme ZiB2.

In a press release OMV confirms the signing of the extension for natural gas supplies to Austria. This article includes a total of 336 words.

