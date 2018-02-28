Talks with President Putin in Moscow on bilateral relations, Ukraine conflict, Syria and economic relations / Picture: © BKA/Dragan Tatic

Situation in Syria



Kurz mentioned the current situation in the Syrian conflict as "dramatic". "Russia can and should use its international position in world politics to stop the suffering of the local people. It is a terrible situation, and we have a clear expectation on the part of the European Union that Russia will fulfill its responsibility here and make a contribution to ensuring that the bloodshed is ended." The UN Security Council Resolution 2401 for a ceasefire is an important step that needs to be implemented. What is urgently needed now are humanitarian corridors to better serve the people and to ensure that the situation for the civilian population there improves.



Situation in Eastern Ukraine



According to a press statement from the Federal Chancellery of Austria (BKA Bundeskanzleramt Österreich) Kurz also underscored Austria's role as a bridge builder between the conflicting parties in the conflict in Eastern Ukraine: "Neutral states like Austria have a special credibility on both sides. Austria has a great interest in alleviating people's suffering, but at the same time security and stability in Austria are dependent on stability in the wider neighborhood, and that's definitely one of the reasons for Ukraine." With regard to Austrian participation in a possible UN mission in eastern Ukraine, Chancellor Kurz expressed his willingness to negotiate.



Situation Concerning EU Sanctions



On the issue of EU sanctions against Russia, Chancellor Kurz emphasized that the most important goal must be to reduce mutual tension. However, decisions on sanctions would have to be taken in Brussels, and Austria should take joint sanctions with the EU. "In return for progress in the peace process, there should also be a gradual reduction in sanctions".



Economic Relations Between Russia and Austria



Commenting on the economic relations between Russia and Austria, Chancellor Kurz said: "Russia is a market with great potential for the Austrian economy", pointing to the positive economic development last year. Accordingly, Austrian imports from Russia increased by 14 percent, while Austrian exports grew by 16.5 percent in the first half of 2017 to a volume of around two billion euros. In tourism there was an increase of 25 per cent in inbound tourism in 2017.



Nord Stream 2



Putin and Kurz also reaffirmed their joint support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. In particular, the project is about differentiating routes and, as a result, increasing energy security. "It's a positive project for us. In any case, it still needs to be clarified what impact the project has on other states". President Putin, referring to the 50th anniversary of Russian gas deliveries to Austria, emphasized that Russia has proven its reliability as an energy supplier.



On his trip to Moscow, Federal Chancellor Kurz also met with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Energy Minister Alexander Nowak and Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller.



In addition, a meeting was held at the Austrian Embassy with representatives of the Sakharov Center, the human rights organization Memorial, the independent opinion research institute Lewada Center, and Golos, an election monitoring organization.