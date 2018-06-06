Article Tools

OMV Celebrates 50 Years of Lucrative Natural Gas Business

Published: Yesterday; 12:00 · (Vindobona)

On 1 June 1968, a historic gas supply contract was signed in Vienna, establishing Austria’s role as a key country in Europe’s natural gas network. The 50-year collaboration with Russia is a win-win situation. Then, as now, natural gas plays a key role in OMV's portfolio, as European demand will continue to increase over the next decades. OMV is Gazprom’s main partner in Austria. The companies cooperate in gas production, transportation and supplies.

50 years natural gas supply contract signing / Picture: © OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Fifty years ago, on June 1, 1968, the Soviet company Soyuznefteexport and Österreichische Mineralölverwaltung (ÖMV) signed an agreement for supplying natural gas from the USSR to Austria. Austria became the first country in Western Europe to sign a gas contract with the Soviet Union.

In a mere three months, gas from Western Siberia reached the Baumgarten station.
This article includes a total of 257 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Putin's Austria Visit: Extension of Gazprom Gas Supply Contract until 2040 (Yesterday )
Vladimir Putin on PR Campaign in Austria (June 5)
Chancellor Kurz Visits President Putin: "The situation in Syria is dramatic" (February 28)
Read More
Vladimir Putin, Russia, Oil Industry, Nord Stream, Gas Industry, Energy Industry, South Stream, Gazprom, OMV, Central European Gas Hub, Alexey Miller, Rainer Seele, Sebastian Kurz
Featured
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter