Vladimir Putin on PR Campaign in Austria

Official working visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the premises of Van der Bellen / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

Putin's first visit to an EU country after his re-election in March marks the 50th anniversary of the gas supply contracts between Austria and the Soviet Union signed on 1 June 1968.



On the previous day Putin had already propagated Europe-wide via ORF taking advantage of the upcoming Austrian EU Council Presidency.



In addition, an agreement on the broad-gauge railway could be on the agenda, at least a wreath-laying ceremony and an exhibition opening at the Art History Museum (KHM Kunsthistorisches Museum).



Before going to Austria, Vladimir Putin gave an interview to the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF). Armin Wolf questioned Putin on a variety of conflict topics, whereby Putin repeatedly mocked Wolf's impatience. Due to the obvious time pressure of the interview, a conversation actually hardly came up as Wolf showed no patience to let Putin speak out, let alone put himself in his position.



Among other things, the following topics were addressed: Web brigades (also known as Russia's troll army, Russian bots, Kremlinbots), Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash, potential nuclear war in North Korea, partnership agreement between the FPÖ and Putin's party, the opposition leader Alexei Navaln, and the question under what conditions Russia would give up Crimea again, which caused Putin a big grin.



According to Reuters, Gazprom and OMV are currently negotiating a billion euro deal in which either OMV could swap its share of 38.5 percent of its Norway assets for a 24.98 percent of a section of Gazprom's Urengoy gas field or even acquire this share in cash due to resistance from the Norwegian energy minister. "OMV has said it now expects closure by year-end, saying talks are being complicated by corporate governance issues."



The handover of the EU Council Presidency on 1 July makes Austria an attractive contact for Moscow. Russia certainly does not expect Austria to push unilaterally for a reduction in sanctions, but hopes that other EU member states will be influenced. Russia is therefore trying to take advantage of the current sanction-sceptical trend in the EU and the emerging crisis in the EU-US relationship. From a PR-strategic point of view, the working visit demonstrates the fact that Russia is not completely isolated in Europe.



Agenda



At Vienna International Airport in Vienna-Schwechat Putin was welcomed by Margot Klestil-Löffler, Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, Agriculture Minister Elisabeth Köstinger, Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig, and the Governors Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Hans Niessl.



Putin is accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Andrey Kostin, President and Chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank, Yevgeny Ivanovich Dietrich, the Minister of Transport of Russia, Alexander Novak, the Minister of Energy of Russia, Denis Valentinovich Manturov, the Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation, Maksim Stanislavovich Oreshkin, the Minister for Economic Development and Vladimir Medinsky the Minister of Culture.



Local police have developed a comprehensive security concept. Many of the measures are taking place in the background. During the entire visit, various special forces such as Wega, Cobra or the police dog unit are on duty. In addition to personal security, the safety precautions also include escorting the convoy as well as cordoning off and securing the space prohibitions.



Putin was received in front of the Hofburg by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the armed forces with all military honours. Afterwards, the two heads of state retreated for a meeting.



Afterwards, a one-on-one meeting with Chancellor Kurz, to which Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache was added, was on the agenda.



A wreath-laying ceremony for the fallen Soviet soldiers will also take place at Schwarzenbergplatz near the Red Army Hero Monument.



The President is also attending a meeting with Russian and Austrian business leaders, who speak about mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, in particular the celebration this year of the 50th anniversary of a large-scale energy project to deliver Soviet natural gas to Europe. The talks will cover Russian-Austrian relations in various spheres and key international issues.



In view of the growing Austrian investment in Russia and the significant presence of Austrian companies on the Russian market, a further deepening of economic cooperation will be discussed, insofar as this is possible at all under the sanctions.



In the evening Putin will open an exhibition of 14 masterpieces from the Hermitage of St. Petersburg in the Kunsthistorisches Museum: "The Hermitage as Guest. Masterpieces from Botticelli to van Dyck". Paintings by Botticelli, Tintoretto, Rembrandt and van Dyck from the collection of Catherine the Great are on display.



The flight back to Moscow takes place in the late evening.