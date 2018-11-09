Sponsored
Article Tools

Russian Espionage Incident in the Austrian Armed Forces

Published: November 9, 2018; 10:33 · (Vindobona)

A colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces is suspected of having worked for decades with a Russian intelligence service. Foreign Minister Kneissl quoted the Russian chargé d'affaires to the Foreign Ministry and cancelled her planned trip to Russia.

Chancellor Kurz and Defense Minister Kunasek: "Espionage is unacceptable and condemnable. We demand transparent information from the Russian side". / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Defence Minister Mario Kunasek informed at a press conference scheduled at short notice that a retired seventy-year-old colonel of the Federal Armed Forces is suspected of having cooperated with a Russian intelligence service.

"According to the information available, this procedure could have begun in the 1990s and lasted until 2018. This…

This article includes a total of 361 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Mario Kunasek, Austrian Armed Forces, Security, Russia, Sebastian Kurz, Vladimir Putin, BMLV Austrian Ministry of Defense, Karin Kneissl
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter