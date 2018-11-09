Sponsored
Russian Espionage Incident in the Austrian Armed Forces
Published: November 9, 2018; 10:33 · (Vindobona)
A colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces is suspected of having worked for decades with a Russian intelligence service. Foreign Minister Kneissl quoted the Russian chargé d'affaires to the Foreign Ministry and cancelled her planned trip to Russia.
Chancellor Kurz and Defense Minister Kunasek: "Espionage is unacceptable and condemnable. We demand transparent information from the Russian side".
Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Defence Minister Mario Kunasek informed at a press conference scheduled at short notice that a retired seventy-year-old colonel of the Federal Armed Forces is suspected of having cooperated with a Russian intelligence service.
According to the information available, this procedure could have begun in the 1990s and lasted until 2018.
