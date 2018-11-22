Sponsored
Article Tools
Russia on the World Stage - Andrej Kolesnikov and Nina Khrushcheva at the Kreisky Forum
Published: Yesterday; 11:45 · (Vindobona)
Professor Nina Khrushcheva interviewed Russian journalist Andrej Kolesnikov about the current situation and prospects in Russia.
Russian-American Professor Nina Khrushcheva (left) and Russian journalist Andrej Kolesnikov (right) discussing about the situation in Russia. / Picture: © VindobonaThis article includes a total of 352 words.
Russia is the largest country in the world, yet it suffers from demographic decline and arrested modernization.
Its economy is over dependent on exporting natural resources.
Its population has one of the highest percentages of university-educated people but the lowest labor productivity in the industrialized world.
And although Mr. Putin is a strong and assertive…
Fast News Search