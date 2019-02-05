The End of the INF Treaty - Europe Could Become a Nuclear War Zone

Gorbachev and Reagan signed the INF Treaty on 8 December 1987. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / White House Photographic Office [Public Domain]

According to Gärtner the accusations of the USA against Russia are only faked arguments.

Rather, according to Gärtner, it is apparently a matter of strengthening the deterrent effect by turning nuclear weapons into "smaller" weapons of warfare and stationing them near potential targets.

This could therefore mean deployment again in Europe or in Central Asia.

If tensions between Russia and the USA continue to intensify, Europe could become the scene of a possible nuclear conflict.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was concluded in 1987 between the United States and the Soviet Union and has remained in force until last week, with the Russian Federation succeeding the Soviet Union in this treaty.

The treaty required countries to destroy their stocks of ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 km.

As a result of the implementation of the INF Treaty, the United States and the Soviet Union destroyed a total of 2,692 short, medium, and intermediate-range missiles by summer 1991.

Since July 2014 the U.S. have repeatedly made claims about violations of the Treaty by Russia. In March 2017, a U.S. official declared that Russia had begun deploying the noncompliant missiles - an allegation that was denied by Moscow.

Russia, in fact, has also accused the U.S. of being in violation of the INF, namely for deploying in Romania its missile defense systems that can hold intermediate range missiles as well as selling such systems to Japan.

In October 2018, President Trump declared his intention to "terminate" the treaty in light of Russian violations and fearing that China, which is not part of the treaty, has taken advantage in East Asia by deploying there its intermediate range missiles.

Russia responded by blaming the U.S. for violations and expressed similar concerns about the fact that the limitations imposed by the INF do not concern other nuclear powers, such as Pakistan, India or China.

In early December 2018 the U.S. Secretary of State announced that the United States would withdraw from the treaty if Russia failed to comply with its provisions within 60 days. The announcement caused an immediate response from Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin denying any treaty violations and warning Washington that Russia will start developing the intermediate range weapons if the United States did.

The U.S. formally suspended the treaty on February 1, 2019, as did Russia the following day.

According to Gärtner, the situation today is more complicated than it was during the Cold War because China is another factor present. This makes it a multipolar deterrent system, not a bipolar one, which makes the whole situation even more confusing.

Medium-range systems are so-called "first use" weapons, explains the political scientist. In the event of a threat, they would definitely have to be used as a first strike, since they would be destroyed if the enemy were to launch a preemptive attack.

The fact that US President Donald Trump is counting on leaving the INF treaty could also be connected with the consideration that in a possible new arms race in the future there will be answers at the lower level so that there will not be an escalation and thus a mutual assured destruction like in the "Cold War". Medium-range missiles cannot endanger the USA. But the intercontinental missiles can.

This panel will discuss what future awaits the INF Treaty, how its very probable collapse will affect the regional arms control regime, as well as global security overall. Among the speakers will be representatives of the United States and the Russian Federation, as well as international experts on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

