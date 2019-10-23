What You Always Wanted To Know About Viennese Diplomatic Number Plates

Vienna Diplomatic Code: WD ( Wien Diplomat) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Dickelbers [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Diplomatic missions and career consulates (but not honorary consulates) as well as diplomats and career consuls are entitled to tax or duty free acquisition of motor vehicles.

There are no limits for diplomatic missions and career consulates, but the number of tax-free motor vehicles should be reasonable in view of the size of the diplomatic mission or consulate.

Diplomats and career consuls, but not their family members are, on the basis of reciprocity, entitled to privileges on a total of three motor vehicles:

by import of motor vehicles as part of the personal effects and household goods

by tax-free purchase of one motor vehicle in Austria every two years

by import of two tax-exempt motor vehicles to Austria; these might be purchases in an EU Member State (VAT exempt) or imports from a non-EU Member State (duty-free) every two years

Members of the technical and administrative staff of diplomatic missions and career consulates enjoy exemption from VAT and standard consumption levy/NoVA on vehicles purchased abroad and claimed within a period of six months from their arrival.

All privileges mentioned and the maximum number of cars that may be acquired tax exempt or duty free are subject to reciprocity.

Diplomatic Codes: Austria Diplomatic License Plate Numbers

numbers country 1 Vatican 2 South Africa 3 Albania 4 Germany 5 USA 6 Saudi Arabia 7 Egypt 8 Argentina 9 Australia 11 Belgium 12 Brazil 13 Bulgaria 14 Canada 15 Chile 16 Colombia 17 South Korea 18 Cuba 19 Denmark 21 Luxembourg (was El Salvador?) 22 Spain 23 Finland 24 France 25 England 26 Greece 27 Hungary 28 India 29 Indonesia 31 Iraq 32 Iran 33 Israel 34 Italy 35 Japan 36 Lebanon 37 Mexico 38 Norway 39 SMOM 41 Pakistan 42 Panama 43 Netherlands 44 Peru 45 Poland 46 Portugal 47 Romania 48 Sweden 49 Switzerland 51 Czech Rep. 52 Thailand 53 Turkey 54 Russia 55 Uruguay 56 Venezuela 57 Serbia and Montenegro 58 Ecuador 59 Tunisia 61 Morocco 62 Zaire 63 Algeria (was Gabon?) 64 China 65 Syria 66 Libya 67 Costa Rica 68 CTBTO (used to be German Democratic Republic (DDR) 69 Guatemala 71 Côte d'Ivoire 72 Malaysia 73 New Zealand 74 Philippines 75 Nigeria 76 Oman 77 Ireland 78 North Korea 79 Qatar 81 Int. Atomic Energy Agency 82 UNIDO 83 UNHCR 84 UNCB 85 UN Relief and Works Agency 86 Nicaragua 87 Int. Atomic Energy Agency 88 Kuwait 89 UN Industrial Dev. Org. 91 OPEC: Org. Petroleum Exp. Countries 92 Int. Com. for Eur. Migration 93 U.A.E. 94 Senegal 95 Jordan 96 OFID: OPEC Fund for International Development 97 Arab League 98 EC 247 OSCE 515 Slovakia 532 OSCE 551 Vietnam 622 Kenya 623 Azerbaijan/Namibia/Zimbabwe 624 Cap Verde 677 Ethiopia 678 Armenia 712 Slovenia 718 Macedonia 723 Turkmenistan 725 Ukraine 726 Estonia 728 Latvia 846 Malta 853 Tajikistan 858 Kazakhstan 859 Georgia 872 China 891 Angola 982 Cyprus 984 Belize 995 Bolivia

Quelle: Wikipedia