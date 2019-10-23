Article Tools

What You Always Wanted To Know About Viennese Diplomatic Number Plates

Published: Yesterday; 19:53 · (Vindobona)

How to find out for which country or international institution a vehicle with an Austrian diplomatic license plate is registered, starting with the initials WD (Wien Diplomat) and a certain number. For example, "WD-1" is the Diplomatic Code for Vatican City.

Vienna Diplomatic Code: WD ( Wien Diplomat) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Dickelbers [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Diplomatic missions and career consulates (but not honorary consulates) as well as diplomats and career consuls are entitled to tax or duty free acquisition of motor vehicles.

There are no limits for diplomatic missions and career consulates, but the number of tax-free motor vehicles should be reasonable in view of the size of the diplomatic mission or consulate.

Diplomats and career consuls, but not their family members are, on the basis of reciprocity, entitled to privileges on a total of three motor vehicles:

  • by import of motor vehicles as part of the personal effects and household goods
  • by tax-free purchase of one motor vehicle in Austria every two years
  • by import of two tax-exempt motor vehicles to Austria; these might be purchases in an EU Member State (VAT exempt) or imports from a non-EU Member State (duty-free) every two years

Members of the technical and administrative staff of diplomatic missions and career consulates enjoy exemption from VAT and standard consumption levy/NoVA on vehicles purchased abroad and claimed within a period of six months from their arrival.

All privileges mentioned and the maximum number of cars that may be acquired tax exempt or duty free are subject to reciprocity.

Diplomatic Codes: Austria Diplomatic License Plate Numbers

numbers country
1 Vatican
2 South Africa
3 Albania
4 Germany
5 USA
6 Saudi Arabia
7 Egypt
8 Argentina
9 Australia
11 Belgium
12 Brazil
13 Bulgaria
14 Canada
15 Chile
16 Colombia
17 South Korea
18 Cuba
19 Denmark
21 Luxembourg (was El Salvador?)
22 Spain
23 Finland
24 France
25 England
26 Greece
27 Hungary
28 India
29 Indonesia
31 Iraq
32 Iran
33 Israel
34 Italy
35 Japan
36 Lebanon
37 Mexico
38 Norway
39 SMOM
41 Pakistan
42 Panama
43 Netherlands
44 Peru
45 Poland
46 Portugal
47 Romania
48 Sweden
49 Switzerland
51 Czech Rep.
52 Thailand
53 Turkey
54 Russia
55 Uruguay
56 Venezuela
57 Serbia and Montenegro
58 Ecuador
59 Tunisia
61 Morocco
62 Zaire
63 Algeria (was Gabon?)
64 China
65 Syria
66 Libya
67 Costa Rica
68 CTBTO (used to be German Democratic Republic (DDR)
69 Guatemala
71 Côte d'Ivoire
72 Malaysia
73 New Zealand
74 Philippines
75 Nigeria
76 Oman
77 Ireland
78 North Korea
79 Qatar
81 Int. Atomic Energy Agency
82 UNIDO
83 UNHCR
84 UNCB
85 UN Relief and Works Agency
86 Nicaragua
87 Int. Atomic Energy Agency
88 Kuwait
89 UN Industrial Dev. Org.
91 OPEC: Org. Petroleum Exp. Countries
92 Int. Com. for Eur. Migration
93 U.A.E.
94 Senegal
95 Jordan
96 OFID: OPEC Fund for International Development
97 Arab League
98 EC
247 OSCE
515 Slovakia
532 OSCE
551 Vietnam
622 Kenya
623 Azerbaijan/Namibia/Zimbabwe
624 Cap Verde
677 Ethiopia
678 Armenia
712 Slovenia
718 Macedonia
723 Turkmenistan
725 Ukraine
726 Estonia
728 Latvia
846 Malta
853 Tajikistan
858 Kazakhstan
859 Georgia
872 China
891 Angola
982 Cyprus
984 Belize
995 Bolivia

Quelle: Wikipedia

Motor Vehicles, Vehicle Tax in Austria - NoVA Normverbrauchsabgabe, Embassies
