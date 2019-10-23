What You Always Wanted To Know About Viennese Diplomatic Number Plates
How to find out for which country or international institution a vehicle with an Austrian diplomatic license plate is registered, starting with the initials WD (Wien Diplomat) and a certain number. For example, "WD-1" is the Diplomatic Code for Vatican City.
Diplomatic missions and career consulates (but not honorary consulates) as well as diplomats and career consuls are entitled to tax or duty free acquisition of motor vehicles.
There are no limits for diplomatic missions and career consulates, but the number of tax-free motor vehicles should be reasonable in view of the size of the diplomatic mission or consulate.
Diplomats and career consuls, but not their family members are, on the basis of reciprocity, entitled to privileges on a total of three motor vehicles:
- by import of motor vehicles as part of the personal effects and household goods
- by tax-free purchase of one motor vehicle in Austria every two years
- by import of two tax-exempt motor vehicles to Austria; these might be purchases in an EU Member State (VAT exempt) or imports from a non-EU Member State (duty-free) every two years
Members of the technical and administrative staff of diplomatic missions and career consulates enjoy exemption from VAT and standard consumption levy/NoVA on vehicles purchased abroad and claimed within a period of six months from their arrival.
All privileges mentioned and the maximum number of cars that may be acquired tax exempt or duty free are subject to reciprocity.
Diplomatic Codes: Austria Diplomatic License Plate Numbers
|numbers
|country
|1
|Vatican
|2
|South Africa
|3
|Albania
|4
|Germany
|5
|USA
|6
|Saudi Arabia
|7
|Egypt
|8
|Argentina
|9
|Australia
|11
|Belgium
|12
|Brazil
|13
|Bulgaria
|14
|Canada
|15
|Chile
|16
|Colombia
|17
|South Korea
|18
|Cuba
|19
|Denmark
|21
|Luxembourg (was El Salvador?)
|22
|Spain
|23
|Finland
|24
|France
|25
|England
|26
|Greece
|27
|Hungary
|28
|India
|29
|Indonesia
|31
|Iraq
|32
|Iran
|33
|Israel
|34
|Italy
|35
|Japan
|36
|Lebanon
|37
|Mexico
|38
|Norway
|39
|SMOM
|41
|Pakistan
|42
|Panama
|43
|Netherlands
|44
|Peru
|45
|Poland
|46
|Portugal
|47
|Romania
|48
|Sweden
|49
|Switzerland
|51
|Czech Rep.
|52
|Thailand
|53
|Turkey
|54
|Russia
|55
|Uruguay
|56
|Venezuela
|57
|Serbia and Montenegro
|58
|Ecuador
|59
|Tunisia
|61
|Morocco
|62
|Zaire
|63
|Algeria (was Gabon?)
|64
|China
|65
|Syria
|66
|Libya
|67
|Costa Rica
|68
|CTBTO (used to be German Democratic Republic (DDR)
|69
|Guatemala
|71
|Côte d'Ivoire
|72
|Malaysia
|73
|New Zealand
|74
|Philippines
|75
|Nigeria
|76
|Oman
|77
|Ireland
|78
|North Korea
|79
|Qatar
|81
|Int. Atomic Energy Agency
|82
|UNIDO
|83
|UNHCR
|84
|UNCB
|85
|UN Relief and Works Agency
|86
|Nicaragua
|87
|Int. Atomic Energy Agency
|88
|Kuwait
|89
|UN Industrial Dev. Org.
|91
|OPEC: Org. Petroleum Exp. Countries
|92
|Int. Com. for Eur. Migration
|93
|U.A.E.
|94
|Senegal
|95
|Jordan
|96
|OFID: OPEC Fund for International Development
|97
|Arab League
|98
|EC
|247
|OSCE
|515
|Slovakia
|532
|OSCE
|551
|Vietnam
|622
|Kenya
|623
|Azerbaijan/Namibia/Zimbabwe
|624
|Cap Verde
|677
|Ethiopia
|678
|Armenia
|712
|Slovenia
|718
|Macedonia
|723
|Turkmenistan
|725
|Ukraine
|726
|Estonia
|728
|Latvia
|846
|Malta
|853
|Tajikistan
|858
|Kazakhstan
|859
|Georgia
|872
|China
|891
|Angola
|982
|Cyprus
|984
|Belize
|995
|Bolivia
Quelle: Wikipedia