Sponsored Content
Solidarity with Lebanon: Austria Sends 100,000 Vaccines
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:31 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened the multiple crises Lebanon is already facing, including the massive explosion in Beirut, an economic crisis, and political and social instability. Austria is donating 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines to aid Lebanon in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz: "Especially in the pandemic, we all have to pull together because no one is safe until everyone is safe." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gencat / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication
Lebanon has been facing many crises in recent years, including the massive explosion in Beirut, an economic collapse, and increasing political and social instability. The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened the situation, particularly through overburdening the healthcare system.
Due in part to a very low vaccination rate, COVID-19 infections are currently on the rise again. To assist Lebanon in its fight against COVID-19, Austria is donating 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content