Emergency Aid for Tunisia: Austria Delivers 50,000 Vaccines

Tunisia is receiving 50,000 AstraZeneca vaccines for COVID-19 from Austria. This comes as Tunisia is suffering heavily from the pandemic and has requested assistance.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) and Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (right) with the shipment of vaccines headed for Tunisia. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker

Austria has provided emergency aid to Tunisia in the form of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19. This is a much-needed response to the Mediterranean country’s request for assistance. …

