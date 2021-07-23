The Central 5 (C5) Discusses COVID-19 in Czech Republic

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok, Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhánek, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as part of the “Central 5” (C5) country group. Here they discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, EU enlargement, and more.

"This is the return ticket to normal," said Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg while speaking about vaccines at a meeting of the Central 5 (C5). / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Slovak Foreign Minister, Ivan Korčok, his Slovenian counterpart, Anže Logar, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhánek and his counterpart from Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, as part of the "Central 5" (C5) country group.

