Swedish Foreign Minister Meets with Schallenberg in Vienna
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 09:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde came to Vienna to meet her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg and visit the Vienna headquarters of the OSCE. Read more about her trip below.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde (right) met with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg (left) in Austria. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
The Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has traveled to Vienna to visit the Vienna headquarters of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) in her capacity as Chairperson-in-Office. During her trip to Austria, she also met with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg to discuss Schallenberg's recent trip to the South Caucasus, relations with Belarus and Russia, and bilateral relations between Sweden and Austria. …
