OSCE Counter-Terrorism Conference: Schallenberg Demands Fight Against Different Virus

At the virtual OSCE Counter-Terrorism Conference, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg demands to fight against "the virus of hatred, intolerance and contempt for humanity." He wants to remove breeding ground for radicalization and fight counter terrorism with all means of the rule of law.

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attended the virtual OSCE-wide Counter-Terrorism Conference. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attended the virtual OSCE Counter-Terrorism Conference.

Against the backdrop of the terrorist attacks of recent months, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Counter-Terrorism Conference, which was held virtually on April 20 and 21, focused on the fight against extremism and radicalization. …

