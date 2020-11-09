Integration Minister Raab: "Increasing Radicalization Tendencies Need More Determined Cooperation"

At a video conference with her European counterparts, Austria's Integration Minister Raab demanded even more determined cooperation at the EU level to fight extremism and terrorism. She emphasizes the fact that this fight can be only battled together and that it is important to detect the breeding ground for ideologies that stand against common European values.

Integration Minister Raab at the informal meeting with her European counterparts. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Regina Aigner

At the informal exchange of EU integration ministers, Austria's Integration Minister Susanne Raab pleaded for even more determined action at EU level against extremist forces.

"Particularly against the background of the terrorist attack in Vienna and increasing radicalization tendencies throughout Europe, there is a need at European level for increased cooperation and solidarity against radicalization …

