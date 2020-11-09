Sponsored Content
Integration Minister Raab: "Increasing Radicalization Tendencies Need More Determined Cooperation"
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
At a video conference with her European counterparts, Austria's Integration Minister Raab demanded even more determined cooperation at the EU level to fight extremism and terrorism. She emphasizes the fact that this fight can be only battled together and that it is important to detect the breeding ground for ideologies that stand against common European values.
Integration Minister Raab at the informal meeting with her European counterparts. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Regina Aigner
At the informal exchange of EU integration ministers, Austria's Integration Minister Susanne Raab pleaded for even more determined action at EU level against extremist forces.
"Particularly against the background of the terrorist attack in Vienna and increasing radicalization tendencies throughout Europe, there is a need at European level for increased cooperation and solidarity against radicalization …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
EU Council President in Vienna (Yesterday)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content