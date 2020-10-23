Sponsored Content
French Ambassador Met Integration Minister: Unity Against Parallel Societies And Extremism
After the murder of a French teacher in Paris, French ambassador Pécout met Austria's Integration Minister Raab to discuss parallel societies and extremism. They both agreed on the importance of integration and the vehement and rigorous fight against extremism.
The French Ambassador in Austria, HE Gilles Pécout, met Federal Minister Susanne Raab to discuss parallel societies and extremism. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Regina Aigner
Only a few days after a teacher was horribly murdered in the Paris area, Austria's Integration Minister Susanne Raab met Gilles Pécout, the French ambassador in Vienna.
Raab expressed her sympathy for France right at the beginning:
"I deeply condemn this act of terror and the increasing …
