Macron Was to Visit Austria, Now Only Virtual Meeting With Kurz
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The French President Macron had planned to travel to Austria to meet with Sebastian Kurz. However, due to the Covid-19 measures in place, the two politicians will only meet virtually. After the recent terror attack in Vienna as well as in Nice, the topic of discussion will be the fight against Islamist terrorism. A common European approach is demanded and will also be discussed during the working meeting.
French President Macron (right) and Chancellor Kurz (left) will only meet virtually to discuss joint European initiatives in the fight against Islamist terrorism and political Islam. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek
The Federal Chancellery had announced that French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to visit Vienna at the beginning of the upcoming week, but will now only hold a virtual meeting with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz due to the current Covid-19 measures.
In a working meeting with Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, joint European initiatives in the fight against Islamist terrorism and political Islam will be discussed. …
