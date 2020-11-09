EU Council President in Vienna

EU Council President Michel came to Vienna to commemorate the victims of the Vienna terror attack and to discuss measures that could enhance the fight against terrorism. Chancellor Kurz and Michel both agreed on the fact that the EU needs to find joint solutions for Political Islam and the terror that is often a result.

EU Council President Michel (right) met Chancellor Kurz (left) in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

"Today we have discussed which measures we can take throughout Europe to better fight against Islamist terror and the ideology behind it," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz thanked EU Council President Charles Michel for jointly commemorating the four innocent civilians who lost their lives in the terrorist attack. …

