United Arab Emirates Strongly Condemns Terror Attack in Vienna

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Vienna is deeply moved by the Islamic motivated attack in Vienna and condemns the terrorist attack in a statement.

In the picture Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayid Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi with Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in 2018. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Austrian capital Vienna, which claimed the lives of a number of people and wounded others. …

