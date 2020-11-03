Terror Attack in Austria: Three Days of State Mourning Decided - Laying of a Wreath in Remembrance
In its special session following the terrorist attack in Vienna, the government decided on a three-day national mourning. With the state mourning, flags on federal buildings will be set at half-mast and the provincial governors will be called upon to arrange for this in their areas as well.
"The Republic of Austria was, is and will always be a nation of diversity, dialogue and respect for one another, the more the events of November 2, 2020 have shaken and affected our country," the government resolution states.
Up to and including Thursday, the public buildings will be decorated with funeral flags.
With a minute of silent remembrance, the victims of the attack in Vienna were remembered today.
Shortly before 1:00 p.m., a wreath was laid in the city center of Vienna by the Federal President, the government, the presidents of the National Council as well as club chairmen of the parliamentary parties and the mayor.
The schools are also to observe a minute's silence at the beginning of tomorrow's lessons.
Thanks for solidarity among the population and from other countries.
"Deeply moved, I turn to you in this dark hour. The Republic and our people were the target of a brutal terrorist attack yesterday. Our sympathy goes out to the bereaved of the victims, all the wounded and all the people who suffered severe physical and psychological wounds as a result of this attack," said Federal Chancellor Kurz.
"It was an attack out of hatred for our basic values, for our way of life, out of hatred for our democracy, in which all people are equal in rights and dignity. Last night will therefore tragically go down in our history as a night in which some of our fellow human beings fell victim to a brutal attack that in truth was aimed at all of us."
"The attack was an attack on our free society", said the Chancellor, who emphasized that "we will not be intimidated by the terrorists and will defend our fundamental values and our democracy with all our might. The perpetrators and those behind the attack would be investigated and brought to justice."
No tolerance for intolerance
At the same time it is important "not to fall into the trap of the terrorists", said Kurz.
"We must and will counter terrorism by all means. But we must not lose sight of something essential, because Islamist extremism also wants to divide our society. We must not allow this to happen. Our enemy is never members of a religious community or all people of a particular country, but our enemy is extremists and terrorists. In our free society there must be no tolerance for intolerance. This is not a conflict between Christians and Muslims or between Austrians and migrants, but rather a struggle between civilization and barbarism", between the many people who believe in peace and those few who want war."