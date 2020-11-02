Sponsored Content
Terrorist Attack in Vienna: Several Dead and Injured according to Vienna Rescue Service
According to the Vienna Rescue Service (Berufsrettung Wien), several people were killed and injured in the shootout near the Vienna Main Synagogue.
So far unconfirmed reports speak of three to eight dead. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / User:Pflatsch / CC BY-SA (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
Several people were killed and injured during the terrorist attack in downtown Vienna. This was confirmed by the spokesman of the Vienna Professional Rescue Service, Daniel Melcher, the APA and the ORF.
It is not possible to limit the number of dead and injured. The overview is still missing.
So far unconfirmed reports speak of three to eight dead.
Rumors of a hostage-taking have also been circulating, although this has not yet been confirmed.
