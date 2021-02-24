Vienna's Mayor Unveils Memorial Stone for Vienna Terror Attack

Published: Yesterday; 15:10

Vienna's city government has unveiled a memorial stone for the victims of the Vienna Terror Attack on November 2, 2020. Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig emphasized that the memorial stone also represents a sign of togetherness of the Viennese people. He showed himself very pleased with the amount of solidarity the terror night brought about.

Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig unveils the new memorial stone for the victims of the Vienna Terror Attack. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID

In the presence of the Vienna City Government, a memorial stone for the victims of the terror night of November 2, 2020 was unveiled by Mayor Michael Ludwig at Desider-Friedmann-Platz in the first district.

The attack on the evening before the start of the lockdown had claimed four lives and injured more than 20 people, some severly. …

