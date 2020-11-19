Sponsored Content
The Netherlands Gift 10,000 Tulips to Vienna
Published: 1 hour ago; 21:25
After the terror attack in Vienna on November 2, the Dutch government represented by the Dutch Ambassador to Austria Gierveld gifted the City of Vienna 10,000 tulips which will be planted near the location of the attack and at other public gardens of Vienna.
HE Gierveld, Dutch Ambassador to Austria, (left) and Mayor Ludwig (right) were commemorating the terror attack of Vienna. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
The Kingdom of the Netherlands donates 10,000 tulip bulbs to the City of Vienna.
The first bulbs were planted by Aldrik Gierveld, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Austria, and Mayor Michael Ludwig at the foot of the Ruprechtsstiege in the Inner City, in the immediate vicinity of the site of the attack on November 2. …
