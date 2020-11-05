Dutch Foreign Minister in Vienna

Published: Yesterday; 22:05

The Dutch Foreign Minister Blok visits his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg to discuss EU's foreign and security policy, the fight against terrorism, and other current foreign relations issues. The Dutch politician also offered his condolences after the terror attack in Vienna,

The Dutch Foreign Minister Blok (left) met with his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok visited his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg for a personal meeting in Vienna.

Schallenberg was continuing the series of bilateral cooperation talks with close partners within the European Union on current global challenges.

The core topic of the meeting was the joint decisive stand against terrorism. …

