Belarusian Opposition Leader in Vienna
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 11:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya visited Vienna to hold meetings with representatives of Austrian and European politics. Chancellor Kurz thanked Tikhanovskaya for her "tireless efforts" and reaffirmed Austria's support for a democratic Belarus.
Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya met Chancellor Kurz in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
"Austria remains ready to support Belarusian civil society and to promote an inclusive dialogue leading to free and fair elections," said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz during a working meeting with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.
The meeting at the Federal Chancellery …
