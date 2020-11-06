Belarusian Opposition Leader in Vienna

Published: 8 hours ago; 11:45

The Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya visited Vienna to hold meetings with representatives of Austrian and European politics. Chancellor Kurz thanked Tikhanovskaya for her "tireless efforts" and reaffirmed Austria's support for a democratic Belarus.

Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya met Chancellor Kurz in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

"Austria remains ready to support Belarusian civil society and to promote an inclusive dialogue leading to free and fair elections," said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz during a working meeting with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

