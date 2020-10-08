Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Met Schallenberg

Published: Yesterday; 22:35

The famous Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently trying to win the EU and European politicians over to help her and her supporters fight against the recent fraudulent election result, met Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg in Vienna.

The Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya (left) met Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya met Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna.

After a working breakfast with the EU foreign ministers in Brussels in mid-September, this was already the second meeting between the two.

"What we are experiencing in Belarus is a democratic political drama," said Foreign Minister Schallenberg after the meeting.

