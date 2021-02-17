Swedish and Austrian Integration Minister Discuss Political Islam

The Swedish Minister of Justice and Integration Morgan Johansson and his Austrian counterpart Susanne Raab met virutally to discuss the topics of extremism and political Islam. After the terror attack in Vienna in November 2020, Austria's Integration Minister has met several responsible minister from other countries in order to exchange views on possible counter-measures.

Austria's Integration Minister Susanne Raab continued her international exchange on the topics of extremism and political Islam with the Swedish Minister of Justice and Migration, Morgan Johansson.

Since the horrific terrorist attack in Vienna in November 2020, Raab had already held several one-on-one meetings with European counterparts as well as a video conference with France, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands on these topics. …

