Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Met Austrian Counterpart
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Swedish and Austrian Minister for EU Affairs have come together to discuss current EU topics which included migration policy, the joint fight against Covid-19 and recent developments between Great Britain and the EU regarding Brexit.
Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Dahlgren (left) welcomed his Austrian counterpart Edtstadler (right) to a working meeting to Stockholm. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
The Swedish Minister for EU Affairs, Hans Dahlgren, has met his Austrian counterpart Karoline Edtstadler to discuss current European issues.
During the visit in Stockholm Edtstadler emphasized:
"Sweden and Austria share a great burden of integrating refugees."
Edtstadler wants to forge new alliances with the group of …
