Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Met Austrian Counterpart

Published: Yesterday; 10:55

The Swedish and Austrian Minister for EU Affairs have come together to discuss current EU topics which included migration policy, the joint fight against Covid-19 and recent developments between Great Britain and the EU regarding Brexit.

Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Dahlgren (left) welcomed his Austrian counterpart Edtstadler (right) to a working meeting to Stockholm. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

The Swedish Minister for EU Affairs, Hans Dahlgren, has met his Austrian counterpart Karoline Edtstadler to discuss current European issues.

During the visit in Stockholm Edtstadler emphasized:

"Sweden and Austria share a great burden of integrating refugees."

Edtstadler wants to forge new alliances with the group of …

