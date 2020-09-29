Sponsored Content
International Discussion About Europe's Fundamental Values in Salzburg
Sponsored Content
Politicians from Hungary, Srpska, Albania, Slovakia and Austria came together in Salzburg to discuss the fundamental values of Europe. Democracy, inner-European cooperation and the fight against Covid-19 were only some of the main topics.
The 16th Salzburg Europe Summit organized by the Institute of the Regions of Europe (IRE) was held in person and virtually. / Picture: © Institutes der Regionen Europas / Franz Neumayr
The Institute of the Regions of Europe (IRE) organized a discussion between high-ranking politicians from various countries to discuss Europe's fundamental values.
"We have agreed to build the EU on principles These are democracy, rule of law and human rights. These are our core values," emphasized Karoline Edtstadler, Austria's Minister for EU and Constitution.
She pointed out that objective mechanisms are needed to verify compliance with these core values. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Slovak-3 Summit with Matovič, Babiš, and Kurz (September 10)
National Council President Sobotka Met Slovak and Czech Counterparts, Kollár and Vondráček (August 31)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content