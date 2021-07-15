At Summit With Merkel, Kurz Reaffirms Support for Western Balkan EU Accession

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 10 hours ago; 12:28 ♦ (Vindobona)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and other leaders for the Western Balkans Summit. Kurz expressed his full support for the six Western Balkan states Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia. Read what he said.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hosted the Western Balkans Summit in Vienna in June. He recalled this event at the recent virtual summit to underscore his support for the Western Balkans. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

At the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz recently attended a virtual Western Balkans Summit.

The meeting between EU Representatives and the Heads of State of the six Western Balkan countries Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia has taken place every year since 2014. Its purpose is to promote dialogue and stability between all of the countries. …

