Venezuela and Colombia Receive Support from Austria

PeopleOther ♦ Published: 48 minutes ago; 09:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

In the midst of a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and Colombia, the Austrian government has decided to support the two Latin American countries and to additionally substantially increase the UNHCR funding. Read more below.

The Austrian government, among them pictured Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, has decided to relieve some hardship in Venezuela and Colombia by providing humanitarian aid to the two Latin American countries. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The Austrian federal government has decided to provide EUR 2 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund for Venezuela and Colombia. The funds are intended to help combat the humanitarian crisis in the two Latin American countries.

"The downward spiral of an increasingly decaying economy in Venezuela due to …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Stays Committed to Humanitarian Aid in Africa, the Middle East and Ukraine (March 18)
Austria Supports Syrian Refugees in Lebanon and Jordan (November 11, 2020)
Foreign Ministry Announces First Special Representative for Humanitarian Aid (October 6, 2020)
Read More
Werner Kogler, UNHCR United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Venezuela, Sebastian Kurz, Refugees, Migration, Humanitarian Aid, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Colombia, Auslandskatastrophenfonds - Foreign Disaster Fund, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter