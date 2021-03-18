Sponsored Content
Austria Stays Committed to Humanitarian Aid in Africa, the Middle East and Ukraine
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 08:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Federal Government has decided to release the largest disbursement from the Foreign Disaster Fund for humanitarian aid in Africa, the Middle East and Ukraine. Around EUR 13.5 million will be made available to Austrian NGOs providing aid in Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Jordan, and the eastern Ukraine.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left), Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (middle) and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) stay committed to providing humanitarian aid for countries in need. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
At the request of Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, the Federal Government released the largest disbursement from the Foreign Disaster Fund for the work of Austrian NGOs to fight humanitarian disasters.
A total of EUR 13.5 million will be made available to Austrian non-governmental organizations for their projects in Africa, the Middle East as well as Ukraine. …
