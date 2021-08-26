Sponsored Content
Lavrov in Vienna: Tensions Following the Establishment of the Crimea Platform
In the first official bilateral visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to Vienna since 2009, Sergey Lavrov met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The working talks included tense issues like the annexation of Crimea, human rights in Russia, Afghanistan, and the refugees on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. However, they all expressed interest in continued dialogue and finding areas for cooperation between Austria, the EU, and Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) on his first official bilateral visit to Vienna since 2009. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently met with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna. This is the first official bilateral visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to Vienna since 2009. …
Founding Event of the Crimea Platform: "Destabilization of Ukraine weakens the security of us all" (August 24)
